Pedestrian deaths have been on the rise, Clark County study shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over the past few years, Clark County has had a rise in pedestrian crashes prompting officials to take a look at what’s behind the troubling trend and how they can be prevented.

The latest death Wednesday along Boulder Highway and Russell has locals saying enough is enough.

“[My] best friend also got hit by a car on Boulder Highway,” resident Jadoshi Lewis told FOX5. “If you are jaywalking it is definitely not safe,” they added.

“The speed limit Is 45. From here to Galleria there are no crosswalks,” Lewis also pointed out.

Andrew Bennett with the county’s office of traffic safety says data shows an alarming statistic.

“Our research shows that 90% of the pedestrian fatalities across the state of Nevada, happened in Clark County. Pedestrian fatalities occur on streets that have high speeds.”

Clark County has been looking at reducing fatalities caused by roads and how to stop the rise in pedestrian deaths in its recently released Clark County Strategic Traffic Safety Plan.

Pedestrian fatalities have been on the rise statewide and in Clark County since 2019, some findings reveal.

The map below shows where they’ve been happening since 2017.

Map shows pedestrian fatalities in Clark County, Nevada since 2017 (Clark County, Nevada)

The map circles a trail of incidents along Boulder Highway, Flamingo, Desert Inn and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Other trends?

Most incidents happen among those 51-60 years old.

Most happen between 6 p.m. to midnight, and on Fridays and Saturdays.

What’s being done to curb this deadly trend?

Bennett said the County is taking a closer look at whether there should be changes to speed limits on road roads, more lights for drivers, and how to make crossing the street easier and safer.

The goal is to also work alongside cities and police agencies across the Las Vegas Valley to make changes.

“The complete streets policy is making sure that we, you know, go further than just basic amenities for all road users making sure we have sidewalks, bike lanes, and streets available for all different road users,” Bennett added.

The full plan is set to be completed at the end of 2023.

