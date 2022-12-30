MGM Resorts finalizes sale of Oct. 1 concert site on Las Vegas Strip

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International announced that it has finalized the sale of the site that held the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

According to a news release, MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle announced the sale in a memo distributed to employees.

The land is located across from The Luxor and known as the “Village.”

The company notes that the sale does not involve the land that has been committed to house the “official permanent 1 October memorial.” According to MGM, Clark County’s planning for the memorial is ongoing and has not been impacted by the sale.

MGM Resorts in 2021 donated two acres of land from the Village property to the county to serve as the location of the official memorial.

The sale of land involves the remaining 13 acres of the 15-acre site, according to MGM Resorts.

According to the memo from Hornbuckle, the land has been purchased by the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

A copy of the memo can be read below:

