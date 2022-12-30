LVMPD: Man found stabbed near Charleston, Commerce

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a man walked into a business near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street with a stab wound Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man went into the business on 15 West Charleston Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m. saying someone stabbed him.

Officers responded and made contact with the victim who was bleeding from the stomach.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear the condition of the man at this time.

No other details have been provided.

Police are in the area. Use alternate routes.

