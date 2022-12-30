LVMPD: Man found stabbed near Charleston, Commerce

LVMPD: Man found stabbed near Charleston, Commerce
LVMPD: Man found stabbed near Charleston, Commerce(RTC)
By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a man walked into a business near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street with a stab wound Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man went into the business on 15 West Charleston Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m. saying someone stabbed him.

Officers responded and made contact with the victim who was bleeding from the stomach.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear the condition of the man at this time.

No other details have been provided.

Police are in the area. Use alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Slow 911 response times prompt change in ambulance coverage in Clark County
Slow 911 response times prompt change in ambulance coverage in Clark County
Slow 911 response times prompt change in ambulance coverage in Clark County
Boulder Highway and Russell Road
Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Vegas PD Holiday Initiative yields results