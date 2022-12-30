Las Vegas police investigating shooting involving officer Friday morning

Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:40 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred bear Charleston and Lamb.

All officers are okay, according to police.

“The suspect involved is contained,” police said.

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area and expect road closures while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’
Jeffrey Jenkins
California man accused in armed robberies of several Las Vegas stores
William Baxter, Jr., and Kristie Baxter
Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states