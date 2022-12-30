Las Vegas police investigating shooting involving officer Friday morning
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:40 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer Friday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred bear Charleston and Lamb.
All officers are okay, according to police.
“The suspect involved is contained,” police said.
Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area and expect road closures while the investigation continues.
