Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Expected “upcoming weather events” has led to Glittering Lights canceling its New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

According to organizers, “out of an abundance of caution” the event’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled.

Glittering Lights provided the below statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution in anticipation of upcoming weather events, Glittering Lights will not be hosting fireworks tomorrow night as part of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. Glittering Lights will be open as scheduled, from 4:30PM-10PM.”

There have been no updates on organizers canceling the giant fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to AP, if Clark County officials pull the plug on the annual eight-minute pyrotechnic show, it would mark the first weather-related cancellation in the event’s 22-year history. The show was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AP reported.

Michael Mack, a spokesperson for Las Vegas Events, told AP that said rain alone isn’t likely to threaten the longstanding show.

“Wind is the thing we watch out for,” Mack said.

