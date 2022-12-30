Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience.

According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.

According to LVMPD, the crash occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fremont and 4th Street.

In a news release, authorities said evidence at the scene, witness statements and video surveillance of the crash indicate that the two people were crossing the intersection against a “don’t cross” pedestrian signal from east to west.

A burgundy GMC Acadia, driven by 28-year-old Mykael Terrell, was traveling northbound on 4th Street with a green traffic signal. Police say the crash occurred when the front of the Acadia struck the two pedestrians.

Following the crash, the release says the vehicle fled the scene and did not return.

According to police, arriving medical personnel pronounced the male victim deceased on scene scene. The female pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma where she succumbed to her injuries, the release says.

Terrell, the driver of the Acadia, was “quickly located by police” and taken into custody after displaying signs of impairment, the release says. She was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run charges.

In court Thursday, Judge Holly Stoberski set bail at $100,000 and scheduled Terrell to appear Jan. 4 on the criminal charges that could get her a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two-to-20 years for each death if she is convicted. She will be asked to enter a plea if she is indicted or ordered by a judge to stand trial, AP reported.

According to the Associated Press, a deputy public defender temporarily assigned to represent Terrell, Marissa Pensabene, said in court that Terrell is a single mother of a 3-year-old who has lived in Las Vegas for more than three years and works as an account executive for an internet company.

Judge Holly Stoberski said that if Terrell posts bail, she cannot drive and must wear an ankle bracelet electronic monitor.

According to police, the pedestrian deaths mark the 150th and 151st traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2022.

