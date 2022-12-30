California man accused in armed robberies of several Las Vegas stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Riverside, California, was arrested in Las Vegas Dec. 22 after he was accused of robbing several businesses with a gun, according to authorities.

Jeffrey Jenkins, 45, is charged with petit larceny, burglary of a business, burglary while in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

He is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. He was previously convicted in 2018 of carrying a concealed firearm and was sentenced to one year in prison, records indicate.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports, Jenkins robbed a liquor store on Oct. 10 near 39th Street and East Flamingo Road.

“Jenkins immediately began nervously looking at items on the store shelf and cursed at an employee,” before he was told to leave and grabbed several shopping bags from the register area before fleeing, the report said.

On Oct. 29, Jenkins was at another liquor store near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive when he allegedly stole two bottles of whiskey before fleeing from the store.

On Nov. 9, Jenkins returned to the same store he robbed on Oct. 10 and was recognized by the employee. When confronted and told to leave, Jenkins opened his jacket, displayed a gun and threatened to kill the employee.

Jenkins was also reported to police for causing disturbances for threatening to shoot or harm people at a career center over the use of computers, on an RTC bus twice, at a blood donation center, three gas stations, a staffing agency and a casino-hotel.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 11.

