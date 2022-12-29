Woman killed after struck by vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian near the Silver Nugget in North Las Vegas just after 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police said an elderly woman, believed to be in her 70s, was in the crosswalk in the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Medical arrived and pronounced the woman dead on scene. The striking vehicle stopped and remained at the location. Police have not determined if impairment or speed are factors in the crash.

Police tell FOX5 that southbound Las Vegas Boulevard North between Hamilton & Bruce is closed. Traffic is being diverted to surrounding streets.

You are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

