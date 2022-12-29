Vegas PD Holiday Initiative yields results

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 2022 Holiday Initiative numbers are in.

Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, the department deployed officers throughout the valley to increase presence in high-traffic shopping areas to increase the response rate.

Officers conducted 5,579 vehicle stops, 1,832 person stops, and 488 arrests.

Out of the arrests, 214 were for felony or gross misdemeanor charges. Officers issued 161 misdemeanor citations, 3,084 traffic citations and impounded 20 firearms.

During one of the investigations, the police arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery series that targeted local convenience stores.

