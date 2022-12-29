Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online.

Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska.

According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman is from Tucson. Authorities said he is facing felony kidnapping and resisting arrest charges.

Authorities said the 13-year-old victim left his Utah home Monday night to meet Zeman after communicating with him over the internet. An Amber Alert was then issued Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the teen and Zeman were found at a gas station in Grand Island, Nebraska, following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

KOLD sister station KSNB reported that according to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s father told police that his son had been communicating with someone while playing Roblox and then was invited to talk on a chatroom service.

According to court documents, Zeman and the teen had also been talking through texts and Facetime.

Zeman’s bond has been set at $100,000 and his next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

