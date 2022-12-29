Travelers for CES from China, Hong Kong will need proof of negative COVID test

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beginning Jan. 5, travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A statement released by the Consumer Technology Association regarding CES, which is coming to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, said exhibitors and attendees from that region of the world will also have to provide proof of a negative test.

Testing will be provided at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall at no cost for those affected.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.