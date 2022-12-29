Suspect outstanding after deadly hit-and-run crash near Boulder Highway, Gibson

Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:51 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash after receiving a call about a person laying on the road near Boulder Highway and Gibson Road.

Officers and medical arrived at the scene just after 6:30 p.m. and began medical aid. Police say the caller began performing CPR on the victim while on the phone with 911.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect is still outstanding.

Northbound Boulder Highway lanes are closed from Russell and Gibson Roads.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 pedestrians hit, killed on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas
LIVE: 2 pedestrians hit, killed on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas
Family displaced, dog missing after North Las Vegas house fire
Family displaced, dog missing after North Las Vegas house fire
Woman killed after struck by vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lake Mead
Woman killed after struck by vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lake Mead
Southwest Airlines flight attendant union calls for change to company’s outdated software
Southwest Airlines flight attendant union calls for change to company’s outdated software