Suspect outstanding after deadly hit-and-run crash near Boulder Highway, Gibson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash after receiving a call about a person laying on the road near Boulder Highway and Gibson Road.

Officers and medical arrived at the scene just after 6:30 p.m. and began medical aid. Police say the caller began performing CPR on the victim while on the phone with 911.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect is still outstanding.

Northbound Boulder Highway lanes are closed from Russell and Gibson Roads.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.