Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

According to the company, the winning hand was a five-card straight flush.

A retired teacher, Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and enjoy retirement.

