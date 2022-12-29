One rescued, another dead after kayaks capsize at Lake Havasu

Mohave Sheriff's deputies continuing their search for a missing kayaker a day after he capsized...
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another was rescued after their kayaks capsized Tuesday at Lake Havasu. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., with the aid of California’s San Bernardino County Fire and Laka Havasu City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis of Holbrook, who was initially reported missing.

Deputies went to the Site Six Launch Ramp area after someone reported a person in the water yelling for help. They found a man treading water and pulled him into their boat. He told deputies that he and Curtis were kayaking on the lake when their boats flipped over. He said he’d tried to swim to the shoreline but couldn’t find it in the dark. Officials say wind, rain and hazardous water conditions are a factor.

The man told deputies that he was in the water for almost a half hour before being rescued and that he’d not heard or seen Curtis since the capsizing. Deputies searched the area on their boats and shore but couldn’t find Curtis. Officials say neither of the men wore a life jacket during the incident.

