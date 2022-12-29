No flight or car rental? Stranded passengers get creative to get a ride

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of airline passengers across the country have been stranded without flights or car rentals, and are finding creative ways to get home and get a ride.

Some have tried popular apps such as Uber and Lyft to get across state lines. Local rideshare drivers across Las Vegas have told FOX5 that they have gotten requests for rides to Arizona and Southern California-- but due to the compensation for a one-way passenger, time and gas, the price quotes were not worth it, they explained anonymously. At least one driver tells FOX5 that they were able to drive a passenger to Orange County.

One Phoenix-area resident, Sylvia Kadlubowski, had her flight from Phoenix to Las Vegas cancelled, and opted to rent a car. She offered seats in her vehicle to other stranded passengers.

“I got a rental truck. I said something to the flight attendant, ‘As long as they’re not a serial killer they can ride with me,’” Kadlubowski said in jest. She said people clapped and patted her on the back for her kindness, as several passengers eagerly took her offer. She ended up driving two women to Las Vegas.

“It seemed kind of selfish to go to Vegas just driving,” Kadlubowski said, and didn’t ask for anything in return.

One Las Vegas musician decided to offer rides on social media.

“I saw all these people stranded. I said, ‘Anybody stranded here in Vegas-- I’m happy to get you somewhere’,” Izzy Presley said, taking up an offer to drive to Phoenix.

Plenty of passengers stranded in Las Vegas have taken rideshares to venture off of airport property and find a temporary stay.

“We have seen families with small children-- I’ve had a lot of people asking me for advice on where to go,” said Jeffrey Lustick, who said plenty are looking for family-friendly places to stay, eat and visit.

“You almost become a tour guide. I recommend Hoover Dam, Red Rock Canyon. I just make it as positive as I can,” he said.

