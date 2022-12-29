Las Vegas police: Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing husband on Christmas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman allegedly tried to stab her husband to death on Christmas Day, according to authorities.

Samantha Toland, 28, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center since her arrest on Dec. 25. She is accused of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported responding to a residence near 6600 Beacon Road at about 10 p.m. A woman had called 911 to report that she saw an unknown man in front of her house bleeding from the head and face saying he had been stabbed by his wife.

Police found the man who was suffering knife wounds to his upper body. More officers arrived and set up a containment of the area and called on Toland to exit the house.

Toland was taken into custody without incident, according to police. Inside the house, a large amount of blood was observed by investigators.

In an interview with police, the report says Toland said she smoked methamphetamine several times a day and was hearing screams the evening of the incident. She alleged her husband has mentally abused her in the past, which is why she attacked him, though he did not assault her in any way that night beforehand, according to the report.

Toland told police they were watching a movie when she went into the bedroom, grabbed a knife with a blade that was a foot long and began swinging it at her husband with her eyes closed before he ran into the bathroom.

“Her goal/expectation was for them both to ‘be gone’ after tonight,” and that “she had hung a rope in the house to hang herself but the rope broke,” the report said.

Toland’s next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.