Las Vegas police seek more victims in sexual assault case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding additional victims of a man suspected of sexual assault.

Lavontae Stuckey, 19, was arrested Dec. 15 for allegedly assaulting a woman near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim or has info should call 702-828-3455.



Stuckey is facing charges of sex trafficking an adult, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to court records, he has also been charged as of Wednesday with the same crimes but for another alleged victim - the third to come forward - according to authorities.

Police believe there may be more victims yet to be interviewed. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 702-828-3455 or Crime Stoppers at their website.

Stuckey is currently being held on $100,000 bond. He also faces charges for an incident that occurred July 17. He is being held without bond on the new charges filed Wednesday.

