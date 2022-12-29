Las Vegas police seek more victims in sexual assault case

Lavonte Stuckey
Lavonte Stuckey(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding additional victims of a man suspected of sexual assault.

Lavontae Stuckey, 19, was arrested Dec. 15 for allegedly assaulting a woman near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street.

Stuckey is facing charges of sex trafficking an adult, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to court records, he has also been charged as of Wednesday with the same crimes but for another alleged victim - the third to come forward - according to authorities.

Police believe there may be more victims yet to be interviewed. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 702-828-3455 or Crime Stoppers at their website.

Stuckey is currently being held on $100,000 bond. He also faces charges for an incident that occurred July 17. He is being held without bond on the new charges filed Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

