Las Vegas implementing new initiative to prevent crime in tourist corridors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to “prevent crime and disorder” in tourist corridors, the city of Las Vegas says it has implemented a new initiative.

According to the city of Las Vegas, the new initiative is dubbed “Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships.”

The city says the initiative “aims to be proactive using data, leveraging technology and building relationships that create and sustain a safe place for people to live, work and visit.”

As part of “Operation S.A.F.E.R.,” the city’s deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents, private security and law enforcement in the areas near Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard at Sahara Avenue “to sustain the overall improved safety and quality of life.”

According to the city, “the success of this operation will be assessed by measuring calls for service, crime, community contacts, arrests and citations.”

To prevent crime and disorder in our tourist corridors, our Department of Public Safety has implemented Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships. pic.twitter.com/EH34VyHSXH — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 29, 2022

For more information on the operation, the city advises calling 702-229-6444.

