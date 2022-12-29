Ice Cube, Too $hort performing at halftime of Raiders game Sunday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Known Raiders fan Ice Cube will once again take the stage at Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

According to a news release, Ice Cube will be joined by Too $hort for a performance at halftime of Sunday’s Raiders game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the release, Ice Cube and Too $hort, “longtime members of the Raider Nation,” previously performed at intermission of the Raiders’ first-ever regular season game in Las Vegas with fans at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021.

In addition to Ice Cube and Too $hort’s halftime performance, the Raiders announced that world-renowned guitarist Joe Satriani will perform the National Anthem.

The Raiders advise fans attending Sunday’s game to be aware that kickoff has been changed to 1:05 p.m.

The team says those attending the game should also be aware of ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on game day. “Those arriving to the game via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction,” the release said.

