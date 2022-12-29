Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday.

According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas says the lucky winner was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s machine when the three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for a payout of $366,599.50.

No additional information was provided.

