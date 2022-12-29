Forecast Outlook- 12/29/2022

Another storm on the way for the weekend looks to bring soggy weather for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Las Vegas.

Some more clouds will be passing through today and tomorrow with only a slight chance for a few showers. Most of the showers will be outside the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Another storm is on the way for the weekend, bringing increasing rain and wind on Saturday night for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be in the low 50s as we usher in 2023 at midnight. Along with the rain, wind may also be an issue for the fireworks with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range possible. Showers remain in the forecast on New Year’s Day Sunday with high temperatures holding in the upper 50s.

We’ll stay in a cool and unsettled pattern next week with showers picking up again Wednesday and Thursday.

