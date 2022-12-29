Family displaced, dog missing after North Las Vegas house fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seven people have been displaced and a dog is a missing after a house fire in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Tabor and Adams Avenues.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation, but family members believe the fire was started by a candle.

No injuries were reported.

Family members say they saved two dogs, but another dog is missing.

According to North Las Vegas Fire Department battalion Ben Erickson, multiple agencies responded to the scene. Clark County and Las Vegas fire crews joined the effort to put out the fire.

