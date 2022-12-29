Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns on US 95 near Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver was injured after a tractor-trailer overturned early Thursday morning on the northbound US 95 near Lee Canyon.

According to Nevada State Police, the truck overturned at about 12:25 a.m.

Authorities said traffic was able to get by on the right shoulder while crews worked to overturn and clean up the crash.

Preliminary details :

12:25 am a tractor trailer overturned at US 95 NB at mile marker 104. Traffic is still getting by on the right shoulder. We are anticipating approximately two hours for clean up. #PayFullAttentionWhileDriving #TrafficDelays #NevadaStatePolice pic.twitter.com/na4IKOQYxB — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 29, 2022

According to police, the driver suffered “moderate injuries” and was transported to UMC Trauma.

Nevada State Police said the crash was a result of “failure to pay full attention and the driver ran off the road.”

The truck was transporting food like hot dogs and corn dogs, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.