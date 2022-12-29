Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday night that killed two pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the driver was identified as Mykael Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police say that about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred at the intersection of Fremont and 4th Street.

In a news release, LVMPD said evidence at the scene, witness statements and video surveillance of the crash indicate that two people were crossing the intersection against a “don’t cross” pedestrian signal from east to west.

A burgundy GMC Acadia, driven by Terrell, was traveling northbound on 4th Street with a green traffic signal. Police say the crash occurred when the front of the Acadia struck the two pedestrians.

Following the crash, the release says the vehicle fled the scene and did not return.

According to police, arriving medical personnel pronounced the male victim deceased on scene scene. The female pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma where she succumbed to her injuries, the release says.

While the Clark County Coroner’s office will release the identity of both victims, Las Vegas police said the 44-year-old male was a resident of Monument, Minnesota, while the 51-year-old female resided in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Terrell, the driver of the Acadia, was “quickly located by police” and taken into custody after displaying signs of impairment, the release says. She was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run charges.

According to police, the pedestrian deaths mark the 150th and 151st traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2022.

This collision remains under investigation by the department’s Collision Investigation Section.

