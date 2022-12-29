DOE to conduct radiation detection flights over Las Vegas Strip ahead of New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will once again conduct radiation detection flights over the Las Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve.

According to a news release, on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 31, the DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration will conduct low-altitude helicopter flights over the Las Vegas Strip in preparation for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The release says the “Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST) aircraft will measure expected background radiation as part of standard preparations to protect public health and safety on the day of an event.”

The department is advising the public that they may see its twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter, which is equipped with radiation-sensing technology.

The department says the helicopter will fly in a grid pattern over the areas at 150 feet (or higher) above the ground at a speed of approximately 80 mph.

“Flyovers will occur only during daylight hours and are estimated to take approximately two hours to complete per area,” the release notes.

“These surveys are a normal part of security and emergency preparedness activities,” according to the department.

For more information, visit: https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/aerial-measuring-system-ams

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.