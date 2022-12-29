Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zion Wandick has been living near Boulder Hwy and Russell for 17 years.

“At night you can get hit and someone will just drive away because they don’t really care,” said Wandick.

He said you have to keep your head on a swivel when trying to cross the streets in this area.

“You got to watch out, you have to pay attention to everything, you got to pay attention to every detail,” said Wandick.

On Wednesday just after 6:30 pm, Metro police say someone was hit and killed by a car when a pedestrian was crossing Boulder Highway south of Russell Road outside a marked crosswalk.

A car traveling northbound failed to stop hitting the pedestrian that was crossing.

“If you are jaywalking it is definitely not safe,” said resident Jadoshi Lewis.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said in 2018 it made a number of improvements including implementing updated crosswalks, better signage, and LED lighting.

Every day, nearly 24,000 vehicles travel Boulder Highway at Russell Road.

Wandick along with others said while some changes have been implemented, more needs to be done.

“Boulder Highway can be dark at some points and the speed is never watched so definitely needs to be seen more,” said Wandick.

“The speed limit is 45,” said Lewis. “I wouldn’t say they need to bump it down but maybe a little more police presence and or some crosswalks because from here to Galleria there are no crosswalks.”

The car that hit the suspect is described as a silver-light gray, possibly mid-size SUV and will have front-end damage.

Police have yet to locate the car and ask if you have any information to call the LVMPD.

