Clark County School District employee arrested for child abuse

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An employee of the Clark County School was arrested last week and faces a charge of child abuse or neglect, authorities said Wednesday.

The CCSD police department said Dorys Tovar, 58, was arrested following an investigation from a report in November about an incident on a bus.

Tovar has been employed by the district since 1998 as a specialized programs teacher’s assistant and transportation aide.

She had been placed on unpaid leave since the investigation began.

Tovar has posted bond since her Dec. 19 arrest. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 18.

