Clark County School District employee arrested for child abuse

Dorys Tovar
Dorys Tovar(CCSDPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An employee of the Clark County School was arrested last week and faces a charge of child abuse or neglect, authorities said Wednesday.

The CCSD police department said Dorys Tovar, 58, was arrested following an investigation from a report in November about an incident on a bus.

Tovar has been employed by the district since 1998 as a specialized programs teacher’s assistant and transportation aide.

She had been placed on unpaid leave since the investigation began.

Tovar has posted bond since her Dec. 19 arrest. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 18.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman killed after struck by vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lake Mead
Woman killed after struck by vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lake Mead
Southwest Airlines flight attendant union calls for change to company’s outdated software
Southwest Airlines flight attendant union calls for change to company’s outdated software
Priscilla Cueva
Woman accused of stealing $230K watch from man at Las Vegas Strip resort
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with an investigation of an armed robbery that...
Las Vegas police ask public’s help with armed robbery incident