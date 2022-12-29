Clark County issues air quality advisory for smoke from New Year’s Eve fireworks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued an air quality advisory for Saturday and Sunday due to upcoming fireworks.

According to a news release, the advisory is for smoke and high levels of particulates that could occur from fireworks for New Year’s Eve.

In its advisory, the county says that the scheduled New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the Las Vegas Strip and those that are anticipated throughout valley neighborhoods may create smoke and particle pollution.

“Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Particulates are typically created by vehicle exhaust and wood smoke,” the release says.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Visit DESAQMonitoring.ClarkCountyNV.gov for more information.

