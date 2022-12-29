2 pedestrians hit, killed on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas

By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A couple is dead after a vehicle hit them on Fremont Street and then took off.

Police say the crash happened just after 7:40 p.m. when the couple crossed the street at 4th Street and Fremont.

Police do say the two were in a crosswalk but they were walking against the signal.

They were hit by a red SUV which did have the green signal but did not stop. That vehicle continued northbound police told FOX5 at the scene.

The man died at the scene and the woman died at the hospital.

The suspect is now in custody, police were able to use their network of cameras throughout the city to quickly track down that resident red SUV and arrest the driver.

Police believe impairment was a factor in this crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

4th Street will remain closed from Carson and Ogden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Buffalo
Family displaced, dog missing after North Las Vegas house fire
Family displaced, dog missing after North Las Vegas house fire
Police (MGN)
Suspect outstanding after deadly hit-and-run crash near Boulder Highway, Gibson
Woman killed after struck by vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lake Mead
Woman killed after struck by vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lake Mead