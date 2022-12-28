Woman accused of stealing $230K watch from man at Las Vegas Strip resort

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 after she allegedly stole a watch from a guest at a hotel on the Strip.

Priscilla Cueva, 34, is out on bail as she awaits her next hearing for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, court records indicate.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, authorities were told about the theft Sept. 22, though it allegedly took place Sept. 18 at around 4:30 a.m.

An arrest report from Las Vegas police states the following:

The circumstances involved are consistent with a prostitution-related theft, police said. The alleged victim said he and his friend brought two women, one later identified as Cueva and a second woman who is not identified, to their hotel room.

Eventually, the friend left and the alleged victim discussed having intimate relations with Cueva and the other unidentified woman. The man “was adamant that no money was exchanged,” for sex acts, the report reads.

While Cueva and the other suspect were in the hotel room drinking, the alleged victim took off his watch and put it in a zippered part of his luggage before taking a shower.

When he returned to the room, the victim said Cueva and the second suspect told him they were going to get ice but they never returned.

The man eventually went to sleep and woke up realizing his Audemars Piguet watch, which the report said was valued at $230,000, was missing.

Investigators and security at the hotel-casino were able to identify Cueva based on previous trespassing issues.

Cueva was arrested Dec. 22. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 24.

