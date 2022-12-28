Want to head up to Mt. Charleston? What you need to know before you go

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Forest officials warn that families looking to flock to Mt. Charleston need to plan their visit in advance, and could face hurdles from overcrowding to snow restrictions.

When there is fresh snowfall on the roads, law enforcement will require snow chains or snow tires on an all-terrain vehicle-- or, you could be turned around.

Overcrowding has also posed challenges for the holidays. Monday, RTC tweeted that roads were shut down due to capacity issues. On Tuesday morning, there were restrictions to entering Kyle Canyon due to demand, forest officials said.

“There’s very limited parking. Once we do hit capacity at the higher elevations, that means we’re out of parking spots. Law enforcement will put up traffic stops and not let anyone else continue driving up the hill,” said Jennifer Humphreys, the lead visitor services assistant.

To make sure you can enter the park without any challenges:

Obtain a prior reservation to the Mt. Charleston Lodge, The Retreat or Kyle Canyon

Without a reservation, make sure to arrive before 9 a.m. and well before then

Park in a legal parking spot that is off the roadway

Check the weather before you start your drive

You can also keep track of Mt. Charleston updates here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.