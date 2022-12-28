Southwest Airlines flight attendants, pilot association speaks out about ‘flightmare’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Passengers have expressed their frustrations about flight delays and cancelations, and now Southwest Airlines flight attendants, and the pilot association is sharing what it has been like to work during these chaotic times.

“We have had delays, we have had hiccups, we got stranded in a place,” said a flight attendant who did not want to be identified.

One flight attendant who did not want to be identified has been on the frontline during this holiday travel mess.

“90 percent of passengers have been understanding and trying to go with the flow but I understand the moments of frustration after they have been sitting in an airport for maybe 4 days and their flights keep getting canceled and children are crying so at times it is heartbreaking,” said the flight attendant who did not want to be identified.

The Southwest Airlines pilot association said their system is outdated and has a meltdown at least once a year, resulting in the software being unable to track where pilots, planes and flight attendants are located.

“The storm that hit last week was the catalyst to this, but what went wrong is that our it infrastructure for our scheduling software is vastly outdated. it can’t handle the number of pilots and flight attendants that we have in the system with our complex route network,” said the vice president of Southwest Airlines pilot association, captain Michael Santoro.

Santoro also mentions pilots and flight attendants can’t get through to scheduling due to the increased demand leaving them stranded and no choice but to find their own hotel accommodations.

“Being stranded in places because of technology can’t keep up fast enough with the passengers and or flight attendants and or pilots is definitely a place where it would be great if we could get technology that can keep up with all of our fast-paced American life,” said the flight attendant who did not want to be identified.

Southwest released this statement saying in part quote:

“We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the u.s. these operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.”

Flight attendants remind passengers they are showing up for them and dealing with some of the same troubles.

“Our flights are getting canceled, our flights are getting delayed, and we also get stranded in places and I think that is the biggest thing passengers don’t always realize because they think we know everything that is going on but we don’t,” said the flight attendant who did not want to be identified.

