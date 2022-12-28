Southwest Airlines flight attendant union calls for change to company’s outdated software

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The union for Southwest Airlines flight attendants is blaming the cause of the mess on the company not upgrading its software as the holiday nightmare of delayed and canceled flights continues.

“We have been explaining to them the effects of the lack of improvement to technology has had on our members on the frontlines,” said vice president of Southwest Airlines flight attendant union, Corliss King.

King said this is not the first time they have been stranded sleeping in airports, on duty for more than 20 hours and not able to communicate with scheduling.

“This just means this is the first time this has happened in such a widespread way that it affects our passengers that we all love and want to be able to serve,” said King.

King said they want to have a seat at the table when it comes time to make those much-needed changes.

“To help them fix the problems that are affecting all of us,” said King.

Corliss said the union is doing its best to help support its flight attendants during what she calls a Southwest meltdown.

“We have in our bases across the system, we have been checking on our flight attendants, we have been getting them hotels if we have to,” said King.

Flight attendants do not time out as pilots do, but it is required they get 10 hours of rest in between shifts and have what is called a fatigue policy that allows them to call scheduling to let them know they are not able to safely work.

“In order to exercise those legal options, you have to talk to somebody on the phone, so if you are already fatigued you are waiting on hold for 8 hours to tell them you were fatigued 8 hours ago,” said King.

King does not have a time frame on she thinks the “Southwest meltdown” will let up

but is hopeful changes are coming soon.

“We are the largest domestic carrier now and we have to have expansive tools that respond to that. and I think that is where we have fallen short, but I believe this time is the time that they understand, this can’t happen again,” said King.

Southwest Airlines sent this statement in part:

“Due to the magnitude and scale of the disruptions, our technology could not align our resources... our crew schedulers are tackling the issue manually and that is a tedious, long process... we are focused on making investments in technology upgrades.”

