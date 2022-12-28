Rain could put damper on Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve festivities

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a...
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of revelers will ring in the New Year in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement just three months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will have every officer working Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, while the Nevada National Guard is activating about 350 soldiers and airmen. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Top officials in Las Vegas expect the guestlist for “America’s Party 2023″ to surpass 400,000 people this year, even as rain forecast throughout Saturday night could put a damper on New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the iconic midnight fireworks show over the Strip.

If Clark County officials pull the plug on the annual eight-minute pyrotechnic show, it would mark the first weather-related cancellation in the event’s 22-year history. The show was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Michael Mack, a spokesperson for Las Vegas Events, said rain alone isn’t likely to threaten the longstanding show.

“Wind is the thing we watch out for,” he said.

More than 11,000 pyrotechnics are expected to launch from the rooftops of eight Strip hotel-casinos when the clock strikes midnight, in addition to a fireworks show at the Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police say over 400K expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City

As of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, an 80% chance of precipitation was in the cards in the hours leading up to the show, with gusts during the day potentially reaching 35 mph.

“That’s a pretty high chance this far out,” said Las Vegas-based meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “That shouldn’t be shrugged off.”

Road closure info for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve festivities

Meanwhile, rain or shine, the Strip will be closed off to vehicles by 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopen around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Andy Walsh, a Las Vegas police undersheriff. And when the party ends, 16 street-sweeping trucks will be deployed up and down Las Vegas Boulevard to collect an estimated 12 tons of trash left behind by revelers on the Strip and in downtown.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

alexis- private jet option
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
jaclyn- mt charleston clogging
Want to head up to Mt. Charleston? What you need to know before you go
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Family spends Christmas at airport, still trying to get home