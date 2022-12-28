Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

By Michael Bell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers.

At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical responders pronounced the man deceased on scene.

The man’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the LVMPD homicide section at 702-828-3521, or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or through the website.

