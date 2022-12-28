Police instructor shoots self in leg at New Orleans training academy firing range

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was wounded Wednesday when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at the police department’s training academy firing range, the department said.

New Orleans police have not disclosed the injured officer’s name but said he was hospitalized in stable condition with an injury “not believed to be life-threatening.”

A spokesman said the officer is retired with more than 30 years of service to the department and a reserve sergeant currently assigned to the training academy as an instructor.

Police did not say what type of weapon was involved or how the accidental discharge occurred.

The officer was taken from the firing range by New Orleans EMS ambulance for hospital treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the Force Investigation Team, the department said.

