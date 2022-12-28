Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law

By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:38 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a chance a warrant for a traffic infraction in your name may no longer be an issue.

In compliance with a new law relating to minor traffic violations, the city of Las Vegas Municipal Court announced Wednesday nearly 35,000 active warrants have been quashed - or voided - along with the fees associated.

In 2021, the Nevada Legislature passed Assembly Bill 116 which was signed into law. Some minor violations which are treated as criminal misdemeanors are now treated as civil infractions.

However, fines must still be paid and tickets can be reported to insurance and collections agencies.

You can see if your case is affected by going to the court’s website. You can also call 702-38COURT.

