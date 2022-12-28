Las Vegas police ask public’s help with armed robbery incident

By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help with an investigation of an armed robbery that occurred Thursday.

An unknown man armed with a semi-automatic rifle was seen near the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard.

The suspect approached the victim and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5′8 tall with a medium build last seen wearing a rubber mask, sunglasses, green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit their website.

