Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas

By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country.

“Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter who you’re with you die a little bit inside when you have to cancel a flight and you can’t see your friends and family,” Alex Wilcox, the CEO of JSX said.

JSX is an independent air carrier that operates in the United States and Mexico. It owns 77 airplanes in total.

Wilcox says they’ve added flights to address the current demand.

“We did just add flights for tomorrow. A lot of flights to southern California and Burbank. We added Denver and Boulder. To SoCal to Vegas to Phoenix. We’ve added flights from Dallas to Boulder as well. We’re doing everything we can to get the airplanes we do have in service to help people out,” he said.

Flights to and from Las Vegas are sold out for the next couple of days.

“There is a solution, I think that you have to decomplicate our business, some have gotten too big to manage through,” he added. “They need to break themselves out.”

He says the biggest problem people are having is being able to find their luggage. He recommends putting a trackable tag in your suitcase before you travel.

