Helicopter makes hard landing at Boulder City Airport injuring 6 people on board

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City Fire officials are responding to a hard landing of a tour helicopter at the Boulder City Airport Tuesday afternoon.

According to preliminary details eight passengers were on board the helicopter. Six people have suffered injuries. Four of the passengers were transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say all expected to recover.

