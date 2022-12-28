Forecast Outlook 12/27/2022

Showers Move East this Evening
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:47 PM PST
Light showers moved through earlier this evening, with the valley receiving a couple hundredths of an inch. Another storm on the way for the weekend looks to bring soggy weather for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

Wednesday will hold in the low 60s with some scattered showers lingering into early Wednesday morning. The afternoon will bring some more sunshine with the breeze sticking around.

The wind calms down Thursday and Friday with only a slight chance for a few showers. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s.

Another storm is on the way for the weekend, bringing increasing rain and wind on Saturday for New Year’s Eve. At this point, there is a good chance of rain for all the festivities on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. Temperatures will be in the low 50s as we usher in 2023 at midnight. Along with the rain, wind may also be an issue for the fireworks with gusts in the 30 mph possible. Showers remain in the forecast on New Year’s Day Sunday with high temperatures holding in the upper 50s.

