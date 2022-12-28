EXPLAINER: Here’s what you’re entitled to if your flight is canceled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As passengers navigate a wave of delays and cancellations, business experts are urging consumers to research their options for compensation.

The Better Business Bureau says that in most cases with domestic flights, travelers are entitled to a full refund when an airline cancels a flight. A voucher does not need to be accepted.

However, that does not apply when the consumer initiates the cancellation.

BBB also advises exploring reimbursements on lodging and travel expenses from your credit card company through trip protection or traveler insurance.

Another word of guidance: If you are accepting a voucher, double check for blackout dates.

“Sometimes, you’ll receive a voucher and it may have a restriction,” said BBB public relations and communications manager Roseann Freitas. “It may have certain dates that are high volume traffic that they exclude.”

“You just want to make sure that that does not happen. So if you receive the voucher, make sure that you can use it at anytime.”

Freitas adds that refund policy only applies to domestic flights and international carriers are not required to provide reimbursements.

She also says to be on the lookout for any scammers or fake emails presenting vacation related offers.

“Scammers like to take advantage of any sort of situation and confusion,” Freitas explained.

“Be really careful if you see some sort of communication that you didn’t solicit offering to help you during this situation. You want to make sure you’re dealing directly with that airline or hotel or whoever that company is.”

