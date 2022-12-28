‘Behavior of customers’ forces Oakland-bound flight to divert back to HNL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported mid-air fight has turned around a Southwest plane that departed from Honolulu.

Southwest Airlines told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the “behavior of customers.”

The plane arrived at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.

FlightAware’s tracker shows the plane left Honolulu just before 5 p.m. and turned around about 1 hour and 45 minutes later.

Southwest said the flight has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

No word if the passengers need to stay at the airport or if they are getting accommodations.

This comes on top of mass flight delays and cancellations. So far, there have been 110 delays so far and about three dozen cancellations in and out of Honolulu’s airport.

The majority have been Southwest flights.

