7 hurt as Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing

This image provided by Boulder City communications manager Lisa LaPlante shows a Grand Canyon...
This image provided by Boulder City communications manager Lisa LaPlante shows a Grand Canyon tour helicopter after a Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, crash described as a "hard landing" at Boulder City, Nev., Municipal Airport. Officials say the pilot and six passengers were taken to Las Vegas-area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. (Lisa LaPlante/Boulder City via AP)(Lisa LaPlante | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, NV (AP) — A Grand Canyon tour helicopter made a hard landing at a Las Vegas-area airport, injuring seven people, officials said Wednesday. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Local responders and the National Transportation Safety Board characterized it as a “hard landing” around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boulder City Municipal Airport, while the Federal Aviation Administration called it a crash while landing.

A photo posted on Facebook showed the red helicopter upright in a flat desert area. There were no reports of a fire.

The pilot and six passengers were taken to hospitals in Las Vegas and suburban Henderson for treatment of injuries that Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante called not life-threatening.

The FAA said it is investigating, and the NTSB identified the operator of the Airbus Helicopters EC130 T2 as Las Vegas-based Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter air tours.

Papillon representatives did not immediately respond Wednesday to a telephone message.

FlightAware, an air traffic database, reported that the 25-minute flight originated at the Grand Canyon near Kingman, Arizona, and was headed for the Boulder City airport. Boulder City is a 30-minute drive from downtown Las Vegas.

NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said a preliminary report should be available within about three weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment
Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a...
Rain could put damper on Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve festivities
alexis- private jet option
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas