Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai

Rescue crews continued their search Monday for a swimmer who was apparently swept out to sea while visiting a Kauai beach.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews continued their search Monday for a swimmer who was apparently swept out to sea while visiting a Kauai beach.

Authorities on Kauai identified the swimmer as Prakash Shroff, 56, of California. They say he was swimming at Kauai’s Anini Beach Sunday afternoon when he became distressed in the water.

He was swimming alongside two other family members. Both of them made it back to shore safely with the help of bystanders, however Shroff could not be found.

Ocean Safety lifeguards started the search, and were later joined by Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, the U.S. Coast Guard, firefighters from the Hanalei Station, KFD’s on-duty Battalion Chief, and members of the Kauai Police Department.

Monday evening, officials said there was still no sign of the man. Efforts will resume Tuesday. Rescuers report low visibility and dangerous conditions as there is a strong current and large surf in surrounding waters.

This story may be updated.

