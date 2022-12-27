Road closure info for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve festivities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says more than 400,000 people are expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City.

Police on Tuesday held a news conference to provide info on road closures and prohibited items.

According to LVMPD, with regard to road closures, the Interstate 15 off-ramps at Flamingo Road will be shut down in both directions beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday.

LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said that road closures on Las Vegas Boulevard will run from Spring Mountain Road to Tropicana Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m.

By 8 p.m., according to LVMPD, Las Vegas Boulevard will be completely shut down for all vehicular traffic.

Both Spring Mountain and Tropicana will remain open to traffic in both directions, and the freeway off-ramps for these roads will remain unaffected, Walsh said.

Police advised that “real-time” information about road closures will be posted on LVMPD’s social media pages.

“As usual, we will have a very large law enforcement contingent that will be on Las Vegas Boulevard and in downtown Las Vegas,” Walsh said during the news conference.

Las Vegas police noted there will be a curfew in place prohibiting minors under 18 without a parent on the Strip and downtown.

RTC has shared that the agency will once again offer free bus rides in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve.

