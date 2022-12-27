Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian.

At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.

Dadian, 59, joined the Henderson Fire Department as a firefighter on Jan. 3, 2000 and was promoted to engineer on April 7, 2008.

Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White said Dadian excelled at every aspect of being a firefighter and gave his whole heart to the job.

“He was a warm and generous person who lit up every room he entered,” White said.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

The procession will include family and representatives from Southern Nevada public safety agencies.

