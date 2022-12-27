Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed jogger in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed a jogger earlier this month in Glendale.

Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Glenn Drive near the intersection of 59th and Glendale avenues. Investigators said a man told officers he had been out on a run when he was confronted and pushed by Jerome Pipkins, who then stabbed him with a knife. It’s unclear how seriously he had been hurt.

Pipkins had already left the area before police arrived, but not before dropping his wallet. Officers soon found the wallet, which also had his ID.

Last Friday, Dec. 23, police arrested Pipkins. He was booked into jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession.

