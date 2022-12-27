Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed jogger in Glendale

Jerome Pipkins was arrested days after a jogger was stabbed in Glendale.
Jerome Pipkins was arrested days after a jogger was stabbed in Glendale.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed a jogger earlier this month in Glendale.

Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Glenn Drive near the intersection of 59th and Glendale avenues. Investigators said a man told officers he had been out on a run when he was confronted and pushed by Jerome Pipkins, who then stabbed him with a knife. It’s unclear how seriously he had been hurt.

TRENDING: ‘I should have killed him a long time ago:’ Man admits to murdering stepfather in Gilbert on Christmas, docs say

Pipkins had already left the area before police arrived, but not before dropping his wallet. Officers soon found the wallet, which also had his ID.

Last Friday, Dec. 23, police arrested Pipkins. He was booked into jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law
2 men, 1 juvenile arrested in Henderson catalytic converter thefts
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a...
Rain could put damper on Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve festivities
alexis- private jet option
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
jaclyn- mt charleston clogging
Want to head up to Mt. Charleston? What you need to know before you go