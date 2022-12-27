Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after a house fire on Christmas Day in Henderson, authorities say.

A spokesperson for the city of Henderson says that the Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.

One male was transported to a local hospital where he later died, the city said.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at Southwest Airlines service desk at...
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights at Las Vegas airport, across country Tuesday
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson
Peppermill celebrating 50th birthday on Las Vegas Strip
Peppermill celebrating 50th birthday on Las Vegas Strip