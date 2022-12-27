Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after a house fire on Christmas Day in Henderson, authorities say.

A spokesperson for the city of Henderson says that the Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.

One male was transported to a local hospital where he later died, the city said.

No further information was provided.

