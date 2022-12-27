Las Vegas police search for stolen vehicle believed involved in armed robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle that was believed to have been used in an armed robbery.

Police said the vehicle is a 2009 Silver Mazda 6 with Nevada license plate 902M64.

According to LVMPD, the vehicle has “Deadpool” stickers on the rear bumper.

Authorities said the vehicle was used in an armed robbery. However, additional details of the incident were not provided.

Las Vegas police advise that if you see the vehicle, do not approach and call 911.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.