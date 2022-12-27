Las Vegas police search for stolen vehicle believed involved in armed robbery

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:31 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle that was believed to have been used in an armed robbery.

Police said the vehicle is a 2009 Silver Mazda 6 with Nevada license plate 902M64.

According to LVMPD, the vehicle has “Deadpool” stickers on the rear bumper.

Authorities said the vehicle was used in an armed robbery. However, additional details of the incident were not provided.

Las Vegas police advise that if you see the vehicle, do not approach and call 911.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at Southwest Airlines service desk at...
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights at Las Vegas airport, across country Tuesday
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson
Peppermill celebrating 50th birthday on Las Vegas Strip
Peppermill celebrating 50th birthday on Las Vegas Strip